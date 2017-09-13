A suicide bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint near the main cricket stadium in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least three people as a tournament was under way, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said two police officers and one civilian were killed and five people wounded.

Local media quoted the Afghan Cricket Board as saying all players were safe.

The blast outside Kabul International Cricket Stadium took place during a match in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League, a T20 franchise tournament on the lines of the Indian Premier League and similar 20-over tournaments.