Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's cabinet was forced to resign Friday after losing a vote of confidence in the opposition-controlled Congress plunging the copper-producing Andean country into its worst political crisis in years.

The single-chamber legislature is dominated by the Popular Force party, led by Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of ex-president Alberto Fujimori who is currently in jail for human rights atrocities and corruption.

By law, after Congress delivers a no-confidence vote the cabinet must be renewed, and Kuczynski's new nominees must obtain legislative approval.

However if the candidates are rejected, Kuczynski can dissolve Congress and call for new legislative elections.

Both Kuczynski and the legislators were elected to serve until 2021.

The vote of confidence, requested by Prime Minister Fernando Zavala, was rejected soon after midnight Thursday 77-22, with 16 abstentions.

"In consequence, a total crisis has been generated in the cabinet," said the head of Congress, Fujimori loyalist Luis Galarreta.

President's clashes with Congress