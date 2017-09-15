Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call on Friday that resuming direct talks with North Korea is the only way to resolve tensions over its nuclear programme.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders "were united in the opinion that it was unacceptable to allow an escalation of tension."

The crisis needs to be resolved "exclusively through political and diplomatic means, by restarting direct negotiations," they said.

Both Putin and Macron "decisively condemned the provocative" firing by North Korea of a ballistic missile on Friday over Japan and into the Pacific, the statement said.

Macron's office said the two leaders "underscored the importance of Russia's role in this crisis for a united and strong response by the international community."

The latest launch came days after the UN slapped new sanctions on Pyongyang following its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.