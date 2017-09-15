WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin, Macron say negotiation only way to defuse North Korea tensions
Both leaders condemned Pyongyang's "provocative" actions, which risk leading to "irreversible consequences," and agreed on the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
Putin, Macron say negotiation only way to defuse North Korea tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed North Koreas latest missile launch on Friday. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call on Friday that resuming direct talks with North Korea is the only way to resolve tensions over its nuclear programme.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders "were united in the opinion that it was unacceptable to allow an escalation of tension."

The crisis needs to be resolved "exclusively through political and diplomatic means, by restarting direct negotiations," they said.

Both Putin and Macron "decisively condemned the provocative" firing by North Korea of a ballistic missile on Friday over Japan and into the Pacific, the statement said.  

Macron's office said the two leaders "underscored the importance of Russia's role in this crisis for a united and strong response by the international community."

The latest launch came days after the UN slapped new sanctions on Pyongyang following its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

Recommended

The Kremlin statement said that during Putin's discussion with Macron "it was underlined that an adequate response to Pyongyang's irresponsible steps was taken" by the UN.

French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne stressed the importance of sanctions against North Korea.

"In the face of this threat, France is ready to work, notably within the UN Security Council and the European Union, to strengthen measures aimed at convincing the Pyongyang regime that it has no interest in escalation, and to bring it to the negotiating table," she said.

Russia backed the new UN sanctions against North Korea on Monday, banning it from trading in textiles and restricting oil imports.

But Moscow refused to support tougher measures like an oil embargo and Washington had to soften its stance in order to secure the support of Russia and China, the North's strongest backers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54