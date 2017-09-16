Six Argentinians were handed life sentences on Friday after they were convicted of committing crimes against humanity during rightwing military rule from 1976-1983.

During that period Argentina suffered one of the most brutal dictatorships in Latin America, which saw 30,000 people forcibly kidnapped, according to human rights organizations.

Judges at a federal court in northern Argentina’s Tucuman jailed 10 of 17 people accused of involvement in the so-called “Operation Independence.”

Three others who were supposed to go on trial died.