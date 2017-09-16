WORLD
2 MIN READ
Argentina court sentences six men to life for crimes against humanity
They were convicted of crimes against humanity during Argentina's rightwing military rule from 1976 - 1983. About 30,000 people disappeared during that period, according to human rights organizations.
Argentina court sentences six men to life for crimes against humanity
People carry photos of victims of the 1976-83 dictatorship during a march marking the 40th anniversary of the military coup in Buenos Aires.
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2017

Six Argentinians were handed life sentences on Friday after they were convicted of committing crimes against humanity during rightwing military rule from 1976-1983.      

During that period Argentina suffered one of the most brutal dictatorships in Latin America, which saw 30,000 people forcibly kidnapped, according to human rights organizations.

Judges at a federal court in northern Argentina’s Tucuman jailed 10 of 17 people accused of involvement in the so-called “Operation Independence.” 

Three others who were supposed to go on trial died.

Recommended

During the regime some 500 children were illegally taken from their families, according to the human rights group Grandmothers de Plaza de Mayo, which continues to search for the missing children.

Among the victims’ family members in court during the sentencing were women who were pregnant when the regime began and whose children are still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, hundreds of activists and family members demonstrated outside the court, chanting calls for prison sentences for “every genocidal person walking the streets of Argentina.”

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54