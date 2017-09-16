Britain raised its threat level to maximum on Friday and announced troops would be deployed to key sites after a bomb detonated on a packed London Underground train, injuring at least 29 people in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Twelve hours after the blast at Parsons Green station in southwest London, Prime Minister Theresa May announced the national threat level would be raised to "critical", meaning another attack may be imminent.

She said military personnel would take over guard duty at certain closed "protected sites", freeing up 1,000 police officers to be deployed on the transport network and on streets across Britain.

The country was last on critical alert after the bombing at a concert in Manchester in May, which was also claimed by Daesh.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more from London.

The London Ambulance Service said none of the 29 victims treated in hospital were in a serious life-threatening condition, and eight have since been released.

Britain's top counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said the incident was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

Rowley said the investigation into the attack was making "really good progress".

"We're chasing down suspects," he told reporters.

In his statement, Rowley also appealed for images and videos.

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for CT policing, has declared it a terrorist incident," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Sky news, citing unnamed sources, reported that the device did not fully explode.

London's Metro newspaper initially reported that the blast left some passengers with facial burns.

"It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," London police said in a statement.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC radio that Londoners will see more police on the streets of the British capital.

Prime Minister May was also quick to condemn the attack.