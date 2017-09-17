Detectives from the Metropolitan's Counter Terrorism Command investigatingFriday's bomb attack on a London underground train arrested a second man, police said on Sunday.

Britain was on its highest level of alert with soldiers helping provide security after the attack at Parsons Greenthat injured 30 people on Friday. But it lowered the national security threat level to severe-the second highest level, means an attack is highly likely- from critical on Sunday.

The 21-year-old man was detained under Britain's Terrorism Act in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We are still pursuing numerous lines of enquiry and at a great pace," counter-terrorism coordinator Neil Basu of the London police said late Saturday.

TRT World speaks to Olly Barratt in London.

Not a lone-wolf attack

Police arrested an 18-year-old teenager in the port of Dover earlier on Saturday and then raided a property in Sunbury, a town near London and about six kilometres (four miles) from Hounslow.

The teenager was detained in the departure lounge of the port of Dover in what police said was a "very significant" step.

The home-made bomb shot flames through a train carriage packed with commuters at west London's Parsons Green Tube station but apparently failed to detonate fully.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

It also claimed responsibility for other attacks in Britain this year, including two in London and one at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in May.