Monsoon rains and epidemic diseases hit Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Heavy monsoon rains leave hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya stranded in makeshift camps in Bangladesh while epidemic diseases spreads rapidly among children.
Rohingya refugees try to survive in extremely inhuman conditions in Balukhali refugee camp near the Bangladesh town of Gumdhum on September 17, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

Heavy monsoon rains are adding to the misery of more than 400,000 Rohingya in refugee camps on the Bangladeshi border as authorities started to move them to a new site on Sunday.

Muslim Rohingya refugees have been fleeing from the violence of Myanmar's army, and most of them have taken shelter in neighbouring country Bangladesh, where they live in dire conditions.

After heavy rainfall, their makeshift camps turn out be swamp-like places and thousands of Rohingya children have become sick.

Government officials and aid groups started vaccinating Rohingya children living in the camps, with plans to inoculate 150,000 children in a week as many of them are at risk of dying.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
