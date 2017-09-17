Turkey has amassed 80 tracked military vehicles, including tanks as part of its military reinforcements along its southern border with Syria, a military source said on Sunday.

The military vehicles were brought to the border line near the Iskenderun district in the southern province of Hatay.

The new deployment is part of a fresh reinforcement for troops already stationed there, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

On Saturday, the army also dispatched a number of heavy equipment, first aid trucks and military vehicles to the same district.

Another convoy of armoured vehicles was heading towards Hatay’s Rehyanli district along the Syrian border, the source added.

De-escalation zones

On Friday, Turkey's foreign ministry said Russia, Iran and Turkey had agreed to deploy observers around a de-escalation zone in northern Syria's Idlib region.