The United States military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, and Russia and China began naval exercises near North Korea ahead of a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday where Pyongyang's nuclear threat is likely to loom large.

The flurry of military drills came after Pyongyang fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday and the reclusive North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 in defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.

A pair of US B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters in the latest drill, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The joint drills were being conducted "two to three times a month these days," Defence Minister Song Young-moo told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Military might

In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia began naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.

Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, to the north of Japan, it said.

The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises this year; the first part was staged in the Baltic in July. The Xinhua report did not directly link the drills to current tensions over North Korea.

China and Russia have repeatedly called for a peaceful solution and talks to resolve the issue.