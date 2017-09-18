TÜRKİYE
Turkey neutralises at least 50 suspected terrorists in eight days
A total of 33 PKK members have been killed; eleven others surrendered while six more were captured alive, Turkish officials announce.
Turkish Air Forces carried out an operation in Mount Suki region on the Iraqi side of border. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

At least 50 suspected PKK terrorists have been neutralised inside and outside Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry announced Monday.

In a statement detailing operations held between September 11 and September 18, the interior ministry said: "During the operations across country, a total of 29 terrorists were killed; 11 of them surrendered while six others were captured alive."

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and EU which has ramped up attacks against the Turkish republic since 2015. More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since.

The operations were held in Turkey's Diyarbakir, Mardin, Igdir, Sivas, Siirt, Bingol, Tunceli, Hakkari and Sirnak. 

At least 28 shelters and 49 improvised explosive devices were also destroyed.

Also, security personnel captured 134 hand grenades, 191 kilogrammes (421 pounds) of bomb-making material and 34 heavy weapons.

Turkish Air Forces also carried out an operation after suspected terrorists were spotted by an unmanned aerial vehicle in Mount Suki region on Iraqi side of the border, a statement issued by Hakkari Governor’s Office says.

According to the statement, at least four PKK members were killed in air strikes.

Separately, a soldier was killed during an operation against the PKK group in southeastern Mardin province on Monday, according to a military source.

The operation remains ongoing, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

SOURCE:AA
