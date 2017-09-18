At least 50 suspected PKK terrorists have been neutralised inside and outside Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry announced Monday.

In a statement detailing operations held between September 11 and September 18, the interior ministry said: "During the operations across country, a total of 29 terrorists were killed; 11 of them surrendered while six others were captured alive."

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and EU which has ramped up attacks against the Turkish republic since 2015. More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since.

The operations were held in Turkey's Diyarbakir, Mardin, Igdir, Sivas, Siirt, Bingol, Tunceli, Hakkari and Sirnak.

At least 28 shelters and 49 improvised explosive devices were also destroyed.