WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says UN needs structural reforms to reflect today's world
At the UNGA debate session in New York, Turkey's president is expected to raise the country's refugee issue, as well as Syria's war, in search of a common agenda leading to a solution.
Erdogan says UN needs structural reforms to reflect today's world
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 19, 2017

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in New York to hold bilateral talks with world leaders and attend the United Nations General Assembly meetings. 

Shortly after his arrival on Monday, Erdogan said the UN must undergo “structural changes” to reflect today’s world.

"Our world is no longer the same world, at the time of which the UN was founded. The Second World War is long past. And to plan a future with the five permanent members of that era is not a fair situation," Erdogan said at the ceremony of the new Turkish House, the main Turkish community centre in the US.

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York.

Recommended

Turkey's refugee issue

However, it is not the only issue likely to be discussed in many assemblies.

It is expected that Erdogan will raise Turkey’s refugee issue and the Syria war in search of a common agenda to find solutions. 

Erdogan will also meet with US President Donald Trump to resolve some of their lingering disagreements.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US strategy in Syria and their refusal to extradite the cleric behind the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Fetullah Gulen. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54