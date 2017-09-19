Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in New York to hold bilateral talks with world leaders and attend the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Shortly after his arrival on Monday, Erdogan said the UN must undergo “structural changes” to reflect today’s world.

"Our world is no longer the same world, at the time of which the UN was founded. The Second World War is long past. And to plan a future with the five permanent members of that era is not a fair situation," Erdogan said at the ceremony of the new Turkish House, the main Turkish community centre in the US.

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York.