Turkish troops dug in on the country's southern border with Kurdish-run northern Iraq on Tuesday, where authorities planned a referendum in support of independence.

The Iraq Supreme Court suspended the vote on Monday but the Kurdish authorities appear to be moving ahead with the referendum.

Turkey's military drill, launched without warning on Monday, is due to last until September 26, Turkish military sources said. The referendum in support of Kurdish independence was initially scheduled for September 25.

Tanks and rocket launchers mounted on armoured vehicles faced the Iraqi frontier, about 2 kilometres (one mile) away. Mechanical diggers tore up agricultural fields for the army to set up positions in the flat, dry farmlands.

KRG responseKurdish authorities are showing no sign of relenting despite intense international pressure and regional appeals, not least from allied Washington, to call off the vote.

Baghdad says the referendum would be unconstitutional and a prelude to breaking up the country.

Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said on Monday he would proceed with the vote in the absence of any international guarantee that Baghdad would hold talks on Kurdish independence.

Turkey's show of force

One reporter saw four armoured vehicles carrying heavy weaponry and soldiers taking positions in specially dug areas, their weapons directed across the border, on Tuesday. A generator and satellite dish could be seen at one location.

The show of force reflects the scale of concern in Turkey, which has the largest Kurdish population in the region, that the vote could embolden the PKK. Considered a terror organisation by Ankara, Washington and Brussels, the PKK has waged a three-decade armed campaign in Turkey's southeast.