Turkey mulls sanctions over KRG referendum
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is considering sanctions against the Kurdish region of Iraq if it decides to go forward with its planned independence referendum next week.
We have always supported the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday warned of sanctions against the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) if it proceeds with its planned referendum for independence next week.   

''We have always supported'' the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. 

''We think this approach of theirs amounts to ignoring the Republic of Turkey, which has stood by them and counted them as a close ally.''   

The cabinet and the National Security Council will convene to make a final decision, Erdogan said.   

''The cabinet will undoubtedly evaluate this situation and assess possible sanctions, which will not be ordinary,'' he said.   

''We will express our determined stance on this.''   

Earlier, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan had expressed that the referendum could spark further instability in the conflict-ridden region. 

Residents in provinces controlled by the KRG will vote September 25 on independence from Baghdad.    

The oil-rich province of Kirkuk is among the contested areas where the vote is planned.    

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the independence referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the KRG.    

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.    

Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum. 

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
