Philippine soldiers killed nine Maoist rebels in one of the fiercest clashes since peace talks to end nearly five decades of conflict broke down in May, an army spokesman said on Wednesday.

An army corporal was also slightly wounded in the 25-minute firefight in rural area of Nueva Ecija province, some 220 kilometres (137 miles) north of the capital Manila, army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Isagani Nato said.

Nato said the soldiers rushed to the village after receiving a report of armed men in the area.

Confronted by a band of around 15 militants from the New People's Army (NPA), the soldiers killed nine.