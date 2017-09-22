WORLD
2 MIN READ
New Zealand goes to polls after rollercoaster election campaign
New Zealanders go to the polls on Saturday in the most hard-fought race in recent history, which could usher in a change in openness to migration and trade.
New Zealand goes to polls after rollercoaster election campaign
A woman casts her vote for the 2017 general election in Wellington on September 21, 2017. (AFP_ / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

New Zealanders will go to the polls on Saturday, to elect a new Parliament and Prime Minister. 

The key players in the election are current New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand First's leader Winston Peters.

English, who is seeking a fourth term for his conservative National Party, has relentlessly attacked Ardern's financial credibility while pointing to his economic record over the past nine years.

Arden who became Labour Party's leader only recently said the seven weeks she had to introduce herself to voters was not enough and she "would have liked more time".

She has appealed strongly to the youth vote, putting issues such as the environment, housing affordability and education on the agenda.

Recommended

English acknowledged New Zealand had "significant issues" that needed to be dealt with.

If the polls are correct, both Labour and National will need the support of New Zealand First to form a government.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria