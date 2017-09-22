WORLD
At least 13 dead, hundreds rescued after Maria ravages Puerto Rico
Government officials warn it could take months before power is fully restored on the island.
A woman wades through a flooded street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

Puerto Rico was on Friday battling dangerous flooding after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, as the death toll there jumped to 13 and authorities rescued nearly 700 people from high waters.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello called Maria the most devastating storm in a century after it destroyed the US territory's electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

"Part of the island is lacking communications so what we have are some preliminary assessments about 13 deaths at this juncture," he told CNN early Friday. 

"We're 24 hours post-hurricane warning and right now our efforts are to make sure we have everybody safe, that we can rescue people. Our efforts have already produced almost 700 rescues so we're clearly focused on that."

The National Hurricane Center said some areas in Puerto Rico could see 40 inches (more than a meter) of rain from Maria, and Rossello warned of dangerous mudslides brought on by the deluge.

"We have a lot of flooding, we have reports of complete devastation of vulnerable housing. Of course it's still raining over here."

Maria was blamed for at least 33 deaths, including 15 in Dominica, three in Haiti and two in Guadeloupe.

"Puerto Rico is absolutely obliterated," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday after declaring the territory of 3.4 million people a disaster area, a move that will free up emergency relief funding.

"Puerto Rico is in a very, very, very tough shape," he said.

Months to restore power? 

Ricardo Ramos, who heads Puerto Rico's electricity board, said it could take months before power is fully restored on the island.

"The system... has been totally destroyed," he said of the electricity grid.

Following reports of looting, Rossello imposed an overnight curfew, from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, which will stay in place until Saturday. 

Aerial footage showed debris from damaged buildings scattered across the island and many structures with their roofs ripped off. Trees were snapped in half or ripped out of the ground. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
