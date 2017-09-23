After Mexico's worst earthquake in three decades that has killed nearly 300 people, rescuers are still digging through some of the 52 buildings that collapsed in Mexico City alone.

The 7.1-magnitude quake on Tuesday that devastated the town of Jojutla, south of the capital, has attracted volunteers from across the country to help in the recovery effort.

“We were 80 people, but then people started streaming in overnight, and now we're over 140 people," said Yago Huerta, a volunteer.

"We have different capacities: paramedics, doctors, civil engineers, mechanical engineers. A lot of volunteers with a lot of enthusiasm and desire to help out."