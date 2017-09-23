New Zealand's cliffhanger election ended in a stalemate Saturday, leaving maverick populist Winston Peters of the New Zealand First (NZF) party to decide whether conservative Prime Minister Bill English or his youthful challenger Jacinda Ardern forms government.

English delivered an unexpectedly strong performance to claim 46 percent of the vote, while the much-hyped "Jacinda-mania" surrounding Ardern fell short as she finished on 36.

"Of course we were hoping for higher... obviously we hoped for better," said Ardern, the 37-year-old who looked set for an upset win after taking over the centre-left Labour Party last month.

It could be another two weeks before the outcome is known, with Peters saying he was in no hurry to decide who to support.

The major parties must forge coalitions to reach a majority under New Zealand's proportional voting system, but all of the existing groupings fell short.

On the final count, English's National Party and current ally ACT had 59 seats, two shy of the 61 needed to win.

Ardern's centre-left Labour Party and its preferred partner the Greens were on 54, still needing another seven.

That means neither can govern without Peters' NZF, which claimed nine seats.

Peters, 72, a political veteran who has played the kingmaker in two previous elections, said he had an important decision to make and would not be rushed.

"As things stand we do have the balance of political responsibility and we're not going to be hasty with that," he said.

He added: "We'll make a decision in the interests of all New Zealand and NewZealand First, that is the whole country... that will take some time."

The campaign has been the most volatile in recent memory, with momentum swinging from English to Ardern and then back again.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell has more.

Tough negotiator