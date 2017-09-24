WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bali volcano eruption fears spark exodus of several thousands
Indonesian authorities raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level following a "tremendous increase" in seismic activity. Its last eruption in 1963 killed 1,100 people.
Bali volcano eruption fears spark exodus of several thousands
A view of Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, from a a government monitoring station and observatory in Rendang, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, September 24, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2017

More than 35,000 people have fled a menacing volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, fearing it will erupt for the first time in more than half a century as increasing tremors rattle the region.

The numbers on Sunday from disaster officials are more than double previous estimates and are continuing to rise, they say. It includes people who left voluntarily as well as those told to evacuate from a 9-12 kilometre (6-8 mile) zone around Mount Agung.

Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, a senior Cabinet minister, said Sunday that the districts surrounding the volcano "must be prepared for the worst."

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency has praised the welcoming response of local communities on Bali to the flood of evacuees.

Temporary shelters

Thousands are living in temporary shelters, sport centres, village halls and with relatives or friends. Some return to the danger zone during the day to tend to livestock.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 14 tons of aid has been sent, including tents, blankets, mattresses and portable communications equipment.

Recommended

Truck driver Wayan Suparta said he and his family left their village 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the mountain several days ago, bringing just clothes and blankets to a temporary camp in Rendang. 

The 35-year-old said he sold the family's cow because they don't know when they'll be able to return.Officials have said there is no current danger to people in other parts of Bali, a popular tourist island famous for its surfing, beaches and elegant Hindu culture.

Hoaxes have proliferated online, with videos of previous eruptions in Indonesia circulated as current events at Mount Agung.

In 1963, the 3,031-metre (9,944-foot) Agung hurled ash as high as 20 kilometres (12 miles), according to volcanologists, and remained active for about a year. 

Lava travelled 7.5 kilometres (4.7 miles) and ash reached Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away.

The mountain, 72 kilometres (45 miles) to the northeast of the tourist hotspot of Kuta, is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

The country of thousands of islands is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria