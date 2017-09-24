More than 35,000 people have fled a menacing volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, fearing it will erupt for the first time in more than half a century as increasing tremors rattle the region.

The numbers on Sunday from disaster officials are more than double previous estimates and are continuing to rise, they say. It includes people who left voluntarily as well as those told to evacuate from a 9-12 kilometre (6-8 mile) zone around Mount Agung.

Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, a senior Cabinet minister, said Sunday that the districts surrounding the volcano "must be prepared for the worst."

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency has praised the welcoming response of local communities on Bali to the flood of evacuees.

Temporary shelters

Thousands are living in temporary shelters, sport centres, village halls and with relatives or friends. Some return to the danger zone during the day to tend to livestock.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 14 tons of aid has been sent, including tents, blankets, mattresses and portable communications equipment.