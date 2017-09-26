Chancellor Angela Merkel got down to work on Tuesday in the fractured political landscape left by Germany's "earthquake" election, seeking a ruling majority to help neutralise a newly empowered hard right.

Merkel was to hold meetings at the Bundestag lower house, where the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) group saw its number of seats axed to 246 from 309 previously following its worst poll showing in seven decades.

CSU support plunged on Sunday to 6.2 percent - measured nationally - from 7.4 percent in the last election in 2013.

Joining her at the Reichstag parliament for the first time were the 93 deputies of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"The language of the campaign is different than the one in parliament," one of the party's leading members, Alexander Gauland, told reporters outside the main chamber.

"We know that we have a big responsibility in parliament, also to our voters."

Gauland, a CDU defector, had sparked outrage in the run-up to the election for incendiary comments, including urging Germans to be "proud" of their WWII veterans and calling for a government official who is of Turkish origin to be "dumped in Anatolia."

The AfD, already present in 13 of Germany's 16 regional parliaments, took 12.5 percent of the Bavarian vote on Sunday.

Merkel's border policy

The AfD poached support from both mainstream camps, the conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in the "grand coalition" that has led Germany for eight of Merkel's 12 years in power.

A total of five million voters turned their backs on the governing parties, and 1.5 million of them voted for the AfD.

According to opinion polls, most of those voters pointed to anger over Merkel's border policy, which allowed more than one million asylum seekers into the country since 2015.

But after the SPD scored a humiliating 20.5 percent, a post-war record, it ruled out further cooperation with Merkel, meaning her search for a ruling alliance became infinitely more complicated.

Coalition efforts

Weakened, Merkel finds that her only real option of building a coalition in her fourth term is to enlist both the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) the environmentalist Greens, who disagree on issues from energy to tax, Europe and migration.

While the FDP and Greens have signalled some willingness to compromise, CSU, which forms a parliamentary bloc with Merkel's CDU, struck a far harsher tone on Tuesday.

"The CSU has given voters guarantees and one of those is an upper limit on refugees. We must limit migration," CSU General Secretary Andreas Scheuer told the Passauer Neue Presse daily, in comments echoed by other leading figures.

Bavaria was the main entry point for migrants to Germany in 2015 and the CSU wants to limit the number of migrants to 200,000 a year.

Jamaica coalition