Venezuela's opposition said on Tuesday it will not join scheduled talks with President Nicolas Maduro's government, undercutting a dialogue effort that has been viewed with suspicion by many adversaries of the ruling Socialist Party.

The government has eagerly promoted the talks amid global criticism that Maduro is turning the country into a dictatorship, while the opposition has always insisted the talks should not distract from the country's economic crisis.

The two sides held separate exploratory conversations with the president of the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

But the opposition said the government has not made enough progress on issues such as human rights to warrant full bilateral talks.

"Negotiation is not to go and waste time, to look at someone's face, but rather so that Venezuelans can have immediate solutions," opposition leader Henrique Capriles told reporters.

"We cannot have a repeat of last year's failure," he said, referring to Vatican-brokered talks in 2016 that fell apart after the opposition said the government was simply using them as a stalling tactic.

The Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.