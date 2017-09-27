WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan finance minister pleads not guilty in corruption case
Ishaq Dar pleaded not guilty on Wednesday as a Pakistani court has indicted the finance minister over possessing assets beyond his means.
Pakistan finance minister pleads not guilty in corruption case
September 27, 2017

Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to owning assets beyond his means, an official from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said, amid a corruption investigation into former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A Pakistani court in a high-profile corruption case has indicted Dar on graft charges after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income.

Dar has close familial ties to Sharif, who was disqualified from holding office by the Supreme Court for concealing his financial assets in July.

"Dar told the court that he was innocent and he will prove that his assets are legitimate," Jan Achakzai, a PML-N official said.

His indictment comes a day after Sharif made his first appearance before a judge to face corruption cases.

The Supreme Court in July disqualified Sharif for not declaring a small source of income and ordered an investigation into Sharif, his children and Dar, Sharif's former accountant.

Dar's son is also married to one of Sharif's daughters.

Recommended

State media report that Dar was present in the courtroom on Wednesday when a judge read the charges against him.

Dar did not speak to the media after his appearance in court in Islamabad but has dismissed all the allegations against him.

Under Pakistan's laws, Dar can continue to work as a minister until he is found guilty.

But opposition leaders have asked him to resign on moral grounds.

Under new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dar has been removed from the post of chairing the cabinet's powerful Economic Coordination Committee.

Sharif has also denied any wrongdoing and has been critical of the judiciary, calling the corruption proceedings against him a conspiracy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria