Representatives of UN agencies will be permitted to visit the Rakhine state in Myanmar on Thursday for the first time since the start of a massive exodus of minority Rohingya Muslims.

The United Nations has been demanding access since its humanitarian organisations were forced to pull out of Rakhine when Myanmar's military launched operations against suspected Rohingya rebels in late August, causing over 480,000 people to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh.

"There will be a trip organised by the government, probably tomorrow, to Rakhine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We hope above all that it is a first step toward much freer and wider access to the area," he said, adding the chiefs of UN agencies would take part in the trip.

The UN has drawn up a contingency plan to feed up to 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and warned that those who fled will not be returning home soon.

"All the UN agencies together have now set a plan for a new influx of 700,000. We can cover if the new influx reaches 700,000," the World Food Programme's deputy chief in Bangladesh, Dipayan Bhattacharyya, said on Wednesday.

UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said that for those who have fled to Bangladesh, "return will take time, if it happens, if the violence stops."

Thursday's visit for the UN representatives will come on the same day that the UN Security Council meets on the situation in Myanmar.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the UN Security Council during its open-door session.

But that's unlikely to lead to a resolution being adopted, as China and Russia have already said they support Myanmar's actions.

Mass graves of Hindu villagers

Myanmar's military, under fire for imposing a news blackout on the campaign around the city of Maungdaw in the country's west, on Wednesday organised a press tour in the Hindu village of Ye Baw Kyaw.