More than 92 percent of people in territories controlled by the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq voted for independence in a referendum, according to the first official results announced on Wednesday, two days after the disputed plebiscite.

The vote was held across the KRG's three provinces as well as in some disputed territories controlled by its forces but claimed by Baghdad.

Electoral commission officials told a news conference in the regional capital Erbil that 92.73 percent of the 3,305,925 people who cast ballots voted "yes" in Monday's referendum, which had a turnout of 72.61 percent.

Hendrin Mohammed, the head of the KRG's election commission, said that the counting of votes was complete and that the results would be considered final once they are certified by the KRG's department of justice.

The commission did not comment on turnout in the disputed territories, which could serve as an indicator of how many people in those areas prefer Kurdish rule.

Kirkuk dispute

The declaration of the first official results comes shortly after the Iraqi parliament asked Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to send troops to the region of Kirkuk and take control of its oilfields, which have been under the control of the KRG since 2014.

The KRG’s forces took control of Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic region, when the Iraqi army fled in the face of a surge by Daesh militants, who overran about a third of Iraq.

The KRG's move prevented the oilfields from falling to Daesh.

The area, claimed by the Kurds, is also home to Turkmen and Arab communities. The KRG included it in the independence referendum held on Monday.

"The government has to bring back the oilfields of Kirkuk under the control of the oil ministry," said the resolution voted by parliament in Baghdad.

It called on Abadi to "issue orders for the security forces to deploy in the disputed areas, including Kirkuk."

Erbil rejects ultimatum

The KRG on Wednesday rejected an Iraqi central government ultimatum to hand control of its international airports to Baghdad.

Iraqi central government has given the KRG until 1500 GMT (Friday 6:00 pm) to hand over control of its airports in order to avoid an international air embargo, Prime Minister Abadi said on state TV on Tuesday.

The measure is meant as a retaliation against the referendum in support of independence held by the KRG in northern Iraq on Monday.

"Iraq will suspend all international flights to and from the Kurdistan region's airports of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil if these airports will not be returned to federal jurisdiction. The Cabinet decided to give (Kurdistan Region) until 6pm (Baghdad time) on Friday to implement this order," said Abadi.