The US Navy, under mounting public pressure instigated by Hillary Clinton, plans to send the hospital ship USNS Comfort on Friday to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico, the vessel's first civilian disaster mission in seven years.

The Comfort, equipped to carry as many as 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms and one of America's largest trauma units, is due to arrive in Puerto Rico by the middle of next week, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson visited a search and rescue team in Virginia.

The vessel's departure date was announced a week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and three days after Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee, urged Republican US President Donald Trump in a Twitter message to deploy the ship.

Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis "should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens," Clinton, who served as secretary of state under Trump's predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, tweeted on Sunday.

Some political pundits, as well as frustrated residents of the storm-ravaged US territory, have accused the Trump administration of being slower to mobilize aid to Puerto Rico than it would be if it were addressing a disaster on the US mainland.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has strongly praised Trump for his performance in the storm's aftermath.

Still, critics of Trump's Puerto Rico response seized on the Clinton tweet, launching a petition drive via the website Change.org that drew some 260,000 supporters for deployment of the hospital ship and igniting a #SendtheComfort social media campaign.