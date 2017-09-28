At least a dozen Afghan security forces were killed when a suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed Humvee blew himself up in the southern province of Kandahar, police said on Thursday.

Abdul Bari Baryalai, a spokesman for the provincial government, said that the attack took place in Maruf district, bordering Pakistan, in the southern province of Kandahar late on Wednesday.

The Taliban claimed the deadly assault on the government and police headquarters.

"Twelve security forces were killed and four others were wounded," said Kandahar police spokesman Zia Durrani.

More deaths feared