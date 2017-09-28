The parliamentary group of opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) will not attend the parliament's new legislative year that is due to begin on Sunday, according to a party spokesman on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at HDP headquarters in capital Ankara on Thursday, Osman Baydemir accused Turkey's judicial system of "demolishing the free will of the nation.”

"We will not be a part of the covering up of lawlessness and injustice. [For this reason,] we will not attend the legislative year beginning on October 1."

Ankara has accused the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

After the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey that followed an almost two-year-long pause in hostilities in July 2015, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including many women and children.