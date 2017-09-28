US President Donald Trump temporarily lifted restrictions on foreign shipping from the US mainland to Puerto Rico on Thursday to help get supplies quickly to the US territory as it reels from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

But even so, the island still faces huge logistical hurdles to distribute badly needed food, fuel and drinking water.

Most of the Caribbean island's 3.4 million people also are without electricity.

Shipping containers have been piling up at Puerto Rico's ports in the aftermath of Maria, which struck on September 20, causing widespread flooding and major damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure.

TRT World's Giles Gibson reports from Washington DC.

Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, had sought a waiver of the Jones Act, which limits shipping between US ports to US owned-and-operated vessels, to ensure there was no impediment to bringing in supplies.

The waiver, which will be in force for 10 days and will cover all products shipped to Puerto Rico, was signed on Thursday morning by acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, the DHS said in a statement.

Duke told reporters on Thursday she was "very satisfied" with the federal response to Maria. "The relief effort is under control. It is proceeding very well," she said.