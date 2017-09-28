China said Thursday North Korean companies operating in the country will have to shut down by January as Beijing applies UN sanctions imposed following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

The commerce ministry said the companies, including joint ventures with Chinese firms, have 120 days to close from the date the United Nations resolution was adopted, September 11.

The sanctions spare, on a case by case basis, entities involved in non-commercial activities or public utility infrastructure projects that do not generate profits.

The announcement comes days after China confirmed that it will apply another major part of the sanctions, a limit on exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting October 1 and a ban on textiles from its neighbour.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has more from Washington on sanctions against Pyongyang.

In August, China banned North Korean firms and individuals from establishing new companies in its territory following a separate set of sanctions.

China's application of UN sanctions is particularly biting for North Korea.

Beijing is Pyongyang's main ally and trading partner, responsible for around 90 percent of the largely isolated nation's commerce.

The United States has pressed China to use its economic leverage to strongarm North Korea into giving up its nuclear ambitions.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Beijing this weekend for talks with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.