POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Japan launches bid to tackle errant elderly drivers
With Japan's elderly drivers responsible for more than their fair share of fatal crashes, authorities grapple for ways to tackle a growing problem as the country's population ages.
Japan launches bid to tackle errant elderly drivers
Statistics show people aged over 65 were responsible for nearly a thousand deadly crashes in Japan last year. (File Photo AFP) / AFP
September 29, 2017

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan – more than a quarter of the total – in 2016, according to the Japan's National Police Agency.

In one of the most shocking cases, an 87-year-old crashed his truck into a group of schoolchildren, killing a six-year-old and injuring others, prompting demands for action on the issue.

With the elderly set to account for 40 percent of the population by 2060, there are increasing fears for public safety.  

Recommended

Authorities in some regions have resorted to novel ways to encourage some of the 4.8 million drivers over 75 in Japan to hand over their licence.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each