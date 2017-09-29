The United States is warning Americans against visiting Cuba and ordering more than half of US personnel to leave the island, senior officials said on Friday.

The move comes after what the US officials described as “specific attacks” on diplomats.

The decision deals a blow to already delicate ties between the US and Cuba, long-time enemies who only recently began putting their hostility behind them.

The embassy in Havana will lose roughly 60 percent of its US staff, and will stop processing visas in Cuba indefinitely, officials said.

In a new travel warning to be issued Friday, the US will say some of the attacks have occurred in Cuban hotels, and that while American tourists aren’t known to have been hurt, they could be exposed if they travel to Cuba.

Tourism is a critical component of Cuba’s economy that has grown in recent years as the US relaxed restrictions.

Tillerson meets Cuba counterpart

Top US diplomat Rex Tillerson met his Cuban counterpart on Tuesday for a “firm and frank” discussion over the alleged attacks.

The meeting – the first between Tillerson and Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla since Donald Trump entered the White House – took place at the Cuban government’s request and behind closed doors.

“The conversation was firm and frank and reflected the United States’ profound concern for the safety and security of its diplomatic personnel,” US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“The secretary conveyed the gravity of the situation and underscored the Cuban authorities’ obligations to protect embassy staff and their families under the Vienna Convention.”

'Specific attacks'

Almost a year after diplomats began describing unexplained health problems, US investigators still don’t know what or who is behind the attacks, which have harmed at least 21 diplomats and their families, some with injuries as serious as traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss.

Although the State Department has called them “incidents” and generally avoided deeming them attacks, officials said Friday the US now has determined there were “specific attacks” on American personnel in Cuba.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made the decision to draw down the embassy overnight while traveling to China, officials said, after considering other options that included a full embassy shutdown.

President Donald Trump reviewed the options with Tillerson in a meeting earlier in the week. The officials demanded anonymity because the moves have yet to be announced.

The US notified Cuba of the moves early on Friday via its embassy in Washington. Cuba’s embassy had no immediate comment.