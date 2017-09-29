Around one million unvaccinated Venezuelan children are susceptible to measles, a highly contagious disease that has re-emerged in the crisis-stricken South American nation, a group of doctors estimated on Friday.

A crippling shortage of medicines and vaccines, as well as decaying hospitals and an exodus of doctors has thrown Venezuela's health sector into a tailspin.

Amid the crisis, once-controlled diseases like diphtheria and measles have returned to the fore, putting Venezuela's 30 million people at risk and raising the threat of contagion beyond its borders.

Measles, caused by a virus usually passed through direct contact and the air, is a top cause of death for young children although a vaccine is available.

The World Health Organization warns it can be especially lethal in countries that have suffered violent conflict and whose health infrastructure is deteriorated.

Venezuelan health associations first raised the alarm about the return of measles in the rough southern mining state of Bolivar in August. Since then, the WHO has reported 84 suspected cases, with 34 confirmed cases.

"Preliminary data indicates it is evolving rapidly," two Venezuelan public health organizations said of the measles outbreak in a report on Friday.

"We've identified a suboptimal vaccination coverage, and on a national level we estimate that at least 1,150,000 children under the age of 1 were not vaccinated... over the last 10 years," the report added.