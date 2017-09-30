WORLD
Thousands evacuated as threat of Mount Agung eruption grows in Bali
Mount Agung, 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, causing fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level eight days ago.
Mount Agung is seen behind an evacuated village in Kubu, Karangasem Regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on September 30, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Around 150,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on Indonesia's island of Bali. 

Mount Agung, 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, causing fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level eight days ago.

But officials say the number of evacuees has grown too high, and only people who live within nine kilometres of the crater should remain in temporary shelters or with friends and relatives further afield.

Mount Agung is expected to erupt at any moment, according to seismologists. 

TRT World'sMark Gay reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
