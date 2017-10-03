WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police searching for a motive behind Las Vegas massacre
The Sunday night shooting spree killed at least 59 people before the gunman turned a weapon on himself. More than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Police continue to keep a section of Las Vegas Boulevard closed as they work the crime scene following a mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 2, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

The United States is in shock after its worst mass shooting in modern history. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday night.

The gunman, retired accountant Stephen Paddock, was positioned in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. From two windows, he shot at the 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert below.

There was little the crowd could do to escape. Many witnesses say they didn't even know what direction the bullets were coming from.

