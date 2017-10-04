Evidence submitted in the main trial over last year’s coup attempt in Turkey points to a key accused coup-plotter visiting the ringleader, Fetullah Gulen, at his US home in early 2016.

Documents submitted by the US Homeland Security Department reveal that when questioned at the Newark, New Jersey airport on Jan 1, 2016, Kemal Batmaz said he would stay with Gulen while in the US, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.

Gulen stands accused of heading the network that allegedly orchestrated the coup attempt. The authorities in Turkey have dubbed the group Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since leaving Turkey in 1999.

Turkish authorities have been prosecuting members of the network, since the abortive putsch amid mass investigations into the suspected infiltration of state institutions, including the military, the police, the judiciary, universities and schools.

The evidence was sent on September 8 to the Ankara 4th High Criminal Court, where 486 defendants are being tried over their alleged role in the coup at Akinci Air Base north of the capital Ankara, which was used as a headquarters for the coup attempt on July 15.

They face charges including membership in a terrorist organisation, attempting to assassinate the president, and trying to overthrow the parliament.