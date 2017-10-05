WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh to chop down forest as space shrinks for Rohingya camps
Aid workers to put up 150,000 tarpaulin shelters once the trees are felled in four-sq km forest to accommodate growing Rohingya numbers.
Bangladesh to chop down forest as space shrinks for Rohingya camps
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 14, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

Hard-pressed to find space for a massive influx of Rohingya Muslim refugees, Bangladesh plans to chop down a swathe of forest to extend a tent city sheltering destitute families fleeing ethnic violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

"The government allocated nine sq km (2,000 acres) when the number of refugees was nearly 400,000," Mohammad Shah Kamal, Bangladesh's secretary of disaster management and relief said on Thursday.

"Now that the numbers have gone up by more than 100,000 and people are still coming. So, the government has to allocate four sq km (1,000 acres) of forest land."

Once all the trees are felled, aid workers plan to put up 150,000 tarpaulin shelters in their place.

More than half a million Rohingya have arrived from Myanmar's western state of Rakhine since the end of August in what the UN has called the world's fastest-developing refugee emergency.

The exodus began after Myanmar soldiers responded to Rohingya rebels' attacks on August 25 by launching a brutal crackdown that the UN has denounced as "a textbook case of ethnic cleansing."

On Wednesday, rights group Human Rights Watch blamed Myanmar troops for massacring dozens of villagers in one of the first mass killings leading to current crisis.  

Recommended

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has rejected all accusations.

Pressure on environment

But it has left Bangladesh and international humanitarian organisations counting the cost as they race to provide life-saving food, water and medical care for the displaced Rohingya.

Simply finding enough empty ground to accommodate the refugees is a huge problem.

The pressure on the land is creating another conflict, this time environmental rather than ethnic.

Last month, wild elephants trampled two refugees to death last month as officials said more tragic encounters between animals and people appears inevitable as more forest is destroyed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria