Improvements in energy efficiency is helping households worldwide save up to 30 percent of their annual energy budget last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Thursday.

Savings of between 10 and 30 percent were made around the world as global energy intensity, the amount of energy used per gross domestic product, fell by 1.8 percent, the IEA said.

In Germany, consumers saved about $580 on energy for their cars and homes in 2016 thanks to more efficient usage, the IEA said.

In China, a household would have spent 25 percent more on energy without the improvements.

New efficiency policies needed

The Paris-based organisation, however, warned the acceleration in energy efficiencies in the production of goods and services over the past decade was at risk due to current policy trends.

"There was a noticeable slowdown in the implementation of new policies in 2016, and this trend appears to be continuing in 2017," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

"Countries should focus on attacking the more than 68 percent of global energy use that is not covered by efficiency codes or standards," Birol said.