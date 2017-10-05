At least 18 people were killed and 27 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a shrine in Pakistan's southwestern region on Thursday, officials said.

The attack took place at Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of the oil and gas rich Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up after he was intercepted by police guards on duty outside the shrine, killing 18 people including three children under the age of 12 and two policemen, and wounding at least 27 others, 14 of them seriously,” provincial home secretary Akbar Harifal told AFP.

A bomb attack on the same shrine killed 35 people in 2005.

“The suicide bomber struck outside the shrine at a time when it was packed with people, attending anniversary celebrations of Syed Cheesal Shah,” Kakar said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but militants and separatists have repeatedly targeted minority Shia Muslims at religious sites, as well as security officials.