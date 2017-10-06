Nearly a quarter of a million Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh are in an extremely vulnerable condition, many of them at risk of malnutrition, global aid workers say.

Almost 60 percent of all new arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar are children, most of them suffering from mental trauma and a large number of them separated from their parents and close relatives, Chief of Communications for UNICEF in Bangladesh, Jean-Jacques Simon said.

Clean water, shelters, hygiene and sanitation are the top priorities for charity organisations as they prepare for the upcoming cyclones.