Rohingya children face hunger, disease in Bangladesh camps
UNICEF says almost 60 percent of all new arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar are children, many of them at risk of malnutrition.
Children make up the bulk of new arrivals to Bangladesh and are most vulnerable to the paucity of food, with 145,500 infants under five needing urgent intervention to stave off malnutrition, aid agencies say. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Nearly a quarter of a million Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh are in an extremely vulnerable condition, many of them at risk of malnutrition, global aid workers say.

Almost 60 percent of all new arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar are children, most of them suffering from mental trauma and a large number of them separated from their parents and close relatives, Chief of Communications for UNICEF in Bangladesh, Jean-Jacques Simon said.

Clean water, shelters, hygiene and sanitation are the top priorities for charity organisations as they prepare for the upcoming cyclones.

The speed and scale of the exodus from Myanmar – one of the worst refugee crises in decades – has left hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas living in dire conditions. UN and aid agencies are scrambling to give people shelter and prevent an outbreak of disease.

TRT World'sTom Fredericks reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
