Maldivians don’t see their country the same way tourists do.

“It's geographically beautiful — tourists love it. But it’s a tourism apartheid state,” Muju Naeem, a Maldivian activist now being resettled by the UN in Canada, tells TRT World.

Naeem is referring to how the idyllic beach haven might be just that — but it's also fast gaining a reputation for lawlessness.

The archipelago's dissidents allege that the government is hostile to the rule of law, turning a blind eye to disappearances, deaths and allegations of torture.

Dissidents are being silenced

In 2012, a new government headed by Abdulla Yameen came into power after removing the Maldives’ first democratically-elected president from power in a bloodless coup.

Yameen’s regime ushered in an era of corruption and the suppression of dissent. And in recent years, some young activists are paying a high price.

Take Yameen Rasheed — no relation to the president — a blogger who ran the political commentary website The Daily Panic. His website, that satirised the politics of the Maldives, earned him a slew of death threats. He was killed in his apartment hallway in April.

“I don’t think by focusing on the police or calling for justice for Yameen Rasheed, we will be able to achieve what we want to achieve,” Azim Zahir, a PhD candidate at the University of Western Australia, said.

To this day, his killers remain at large. “I think it’s time civil society organisations focused on the president himself. It is his responsibility,” Zahir said.

“It is my belief and the belief of the close friends of Yameen there has to be someone who gave the kill order, there is pre-meditation involved, and there have to be people behind it who are politically and religiously influential,” Naeem said. "I believe this is a religiously motivated murder, and a political murder.”

Ahmed Rilwan was another activist and also Rasheed’s friend. He was an outspoken critic of extremism and the culture of criminal gangs on the archipelago. He disappeared in 2014 after a ferry-ride home.

There is also Ismail Rasheed, a journalist who campaigned for religious tolerance. He was arrested for “attempted suicide” and survived an attempt on his life five years ago. He has now renounced public life.

Dissidents such as Yameen Rasheed, Ahmed Rilwan and Ismail Rasheed had shared demands: religious freedom, a transparent government and freedom of the press.

Their hopes seem to be in vain. The government has shorn off obligations towards human rights, culminating in its exit from the Commonwealth in 2016, after the 53 member bloc threatened action over the same issues.

The rule of law is deteriorating

A culture of impunity is fast developing. Police continue to drag their feet over the investigation over a 2013 arson attack on the pro-opposition Raajje TV studio in Male.