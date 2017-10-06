CULTURE
Harvey Weinstein reacts to 'New York Times' article on sexual abuse claims
Film producer Weinstein says he is to sue the 'New York Times,' over report the producer reached eight settlements with women.
This file photo taken on May 23, 2017 shows US film producer Harvey Weinstein posing during a photocall as he arrived to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France. / AFP
October 6, 2017

Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday threatened to sue the New York Times after it reported that he had been the target of sexual harassment complaints.

After an initial statement in which Weinstein apologised for his behavior, his attorney Charles J Harder subsequently put out a statement saying the newspaper's story was defamatory because it relied on “mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report.”

The New York Times reported that Weinstein, 65, had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said the newspaper was confident about its reporting, adding that Weinstein "was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication."

The alleged victims included an actress, a model and two assistants and their allegations spanned almost 30 years, the newspaper reported.

Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.

"I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go," Weinstein said in his initial statement to the New York Times.

"I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on," said Weinstein, whose Oscar-winning films include 

'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Chicago'

One of the women interviewed by the New York Times was Double Jeopardy actress and singer Ashley Judd.

The report quoted Judd as saying that two decades ago she had a meeting with Weinstein in his Beverly Hills hotel room where he asked if he could give her a massage or if she could watch him shower.

Weinstein and his brother Bob formed independent movie studio Miramax in 1979. They later sold it and in 2005 set up The Weinstein Company.

Weinstein, who is married to Marchesa label fashion designer Georgina Chapman, is the latest US media titan to be accused of sexual harassment.

The late Fox News chief Roger Ailes was forced out of the company in July 2016 after being accused of sexual harassment, which he denied.

The New York Times has also reported on same allegations against film director Roman Polanski.

A former German actress and model has told Swiss authorities that film director Roman Polanski raped her at his mountain chalet in 1972 when she was 15 years old, local prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A lawyer for the 84-year-old French-Polish film director said he was aware of the allegation by Renate Langer and he dismissed it as an "absurd" attempt to generate media attention.

Police in the northeastern Swiss canton of St Gallen confirmed they had received a complaint from Langer, 61, last month about an alleged rape in Polanski's house in 1972. 

