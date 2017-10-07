WORLD
Afghanistan still plagued by militancy 16 years after US invasion
The longest war in America's history still continues in Afghanistan despite toppling the Taliban and disrupting Al Qaida.
Many civilians say that despite the change of power in Kabul over the years, people's lives have not changed for the better. (AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2017

Sixteen years on and Afghanistan is still fighting militancy - with both the Taliban and now Daesh active throughout the country. 

Afghan forces have regained some territory, but civilians continue to get caught in the crossfire. 

Civilian casualties have gradually risen since 2001, when the United States first invaded Afghanistan, according to the UN.

This year, casualties just from aerial attacks have increased 43 percent, while child casualties are up nine percent compared to 2016.

TRT World's Nick-Davies Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
