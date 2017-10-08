An epic 3,000-kilometre (1,860-mile) solar car race across the desert heart of Australia designed to showcase new technology that could one day help develop commercial vehicles got underway on Sunday.

The World Solar Challenge, first run in 1987 and last held in 2015, began in a high-tech, futuristic flurry from Darwin’s State Square.

Dutch team Nuon is aiming to defend its title but Belgium’s Punch Powertrain led the 41 cars - powered by the sun and mostly developed by universities or corporations - off on the punishing journey south to Adelaide after a surprise win in Saturday’s time trial.

“We knew our car was good but we never expected pole because there are a lot of competitors over here, a lot of very fast looking cars,” team manager Joachin Verheyen told reporters.

Google co-founder Larry Page and Tesla co-founder J B Straubel are past competitors who credit the event in influencing their careers.

The main action will be the streamlined Challenger class - slick, single seat aerodynamic vehicles built for sustained endurance and total energy efficiency.

Dutch team Nuon crossed the finish line first two years ago, taking 33.03 hours to make the punishing trip ahead of Japan’s Tokai University, the 2011 winner, in a nail-biting climax.

Both teams are again in the hunt this year, with cars from the United States, Australia, Malaysia, India and South Africa among competitors up against them.