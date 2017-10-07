US President Donald Trump on Saturday said “only one thing will work” in dealing with North Korea after previous administrations had talked to Pyongyang without results.

“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid,” Trump said in a tweet. “...Hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, making fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!”

The president has previously said the United States would “totally destroy” North Korea if necessary to protect itself and its allies from Pyongyang’s nuclear threats.

Earlier this week, during a meeting with top US military leaders and their spouses, Trump told reporters it was the “calm before the storm.” Asked for clarification then on what he meant, Trumpsaid: “You’ll find out.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of a trip to North Carolina, Trump said he had nothing more to clarify.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders referred to Iran and North Korea the following day when asked about Trump’s “calm before the storm” comments.

Asked on Saturday about Trump’s tweet, Sanders said she had nothing to add to the president’s comments.

The Pentagon referred a question for clarification to the White House and said the Defense Department’s job was to “present the president military options and carry out orders.”