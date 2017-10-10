TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish PM says Idlib operation aims to prevent migrant wave from Syria
Turkish army reconnaissance team scouted Idlib province on Sunday before an expected military operation in northwest Syria.
Turkish PM says Idlib operation aims to prevent migrant wave from Syria
Turkish Army's armoured vehicles and construction vehicles are deployed at the Reyhanli border due to the transition to Idlib, de-conflict zone, in Hatay, Turkey on October 09, 2017 (AA) / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2017

Turkey's military operations in Syria's opposition-held province of Idlib aim to prevent a wave of migration into Turkey, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey has said it will provide assistance to opposition it has long backed as it implements a de-escalation agreement in the area.

The agreement is designed to reduce fighting with pro-regime forces in what is the most populous pocket of Syria still in the hands of opposition.

On Sunday, a Turkish army reconnaissance team scouted the Idlib province before an expected military operation to pave the way to peace in the bitterly contested Syrian northwest.

"The reason for our activities is to prepare the groundwork and prevent a potential migrant wave into our country and lower tensions," Yildirim told a parliamentary meeting of the ruling AK Party.

Recommended

Turkey, which is already hosting around three million Syrian refugees, has been one of the biggest supporters of the opposition fighting against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and militant groups during the six-and-a-half-year civil war.

Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli on Tuesday said Turkey must be present in Syria's Idlib province until the threat from there towards Turkey is over.

The move is in line with the rules of engagement agreed in the Astana process last month in the Kazakhstan capital. 

Yildirim also said Turkey aimed to create control points in Idlib for future deployments, and that the activities of the armed forces in Idlib would help prevent internal conflicts between civilians and opposition groups in the region. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture