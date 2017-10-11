The United States on Tuesday offered multimillion-dollar rewards for two officials of the Lebanese group Hezbollah as the Trump administration prepared to unveil a strategy to counter Iran's perceived regional influence.

Washington will pay up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of Talal Hamiyah, head of Hezbollah's foreign operations, and up to $5 million for Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah military operative, the State Department said.

The rewards are the first offered by the US for Hezbollah operatives in a decade, Nathan Sales, the US counterterrorism coordinator, told reporters.

"Today's rewards are another step to increase the pressure on them and their organization," said Sales.

Other extremists for whom the United States is offering rewards include Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the head of Daesh, and Mohammad Jolani, the commander of Al Qaeda's Syrian branch.

Hamiyah has been on the department's foreign terrorist list since 2015 and Shukr was added in 2013. The United States named Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

"A threat to homeland"