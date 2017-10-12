WORLD
Seven years after devastating earthquake, Haitians find little relief
Nearly 40,000 people live in camps built in the aftermath of 2010's devastating earthquake, and the camps are getting more populated day by day even though they have little water and electricity.
A woman looks out from her vendor's stall where she sells milk, charcoal, oil and rice in the Delmas tent camp set up seven years ago for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

A magnitude-7 earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, claiming at least 200,000 lives, displacing more than 1.5 million people and affecting more than 80 percent of rural housing. A large number of cities that crumbled to the ground have never been rebuilt. 

Nearly 40,000 people still live in camps set up in the aftermath of the earthquake, and the camps are getting more populated day by day even though they have no water, electricity or proper roads.

The international community donated billions of dollars but only a small amount of the money actually reached Haiti's most vulnerable.

"The money went straight back to the country of the contractors," says Mario Gousse from Haiti Support Group.

Today, the country still needs a relief campaign, and many Haitians have no place to call home except the makeshift camps.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports on the difficulties Haitians face. 

SOURCE:TRT World
