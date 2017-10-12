WORLD
3 MIN READ
Liberian political party calls for halt in release of election results
Citing irregularities in the vote, National Elections Commission delays announcing preliminary results of Liberia's presidential election on Thursday.
Liberian political party calls for halt in release of election results
On Tuesday, Liberia went to the polls to choose between 20 candidates trying to succeed Africa's first female president. The transfer of power will be the first of its kind in over 70 years. The National Elections Commissions was expected to release preliminary results on Thursday. October 10, 2017. / Reuters
October 12, 2017

One of Liberia's leading political parties called for a halt in announcing the result of Tuesday's presidential election, citing irregularities in the vote.

The Liberty Party, whose candidate Charles Brumskine was considered a front runner to take over from Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said it would consider taking legal action if the National Elections Commission (NEC) did not act on its demands.

The NEC was originally expected to release preliminary results on Thursday.

"The Liberty Party is deeply troubled by the discovery of numerous incidents of irregularities and fraud that occurred during the elections," Liberty Party national chairman Benjamin Sanvee said in a statement.

"We are calling on NEC to immediately halt further announcements of election results. If NEC does not cooperate with our request, we will take the appropriate legal action," he said.

He did not give specific evidence of voter fraud and it was unclear what kind of activity could have altered Tuesday's vote.

Recommended

An NEC spokesman said that it was unaware of the Liberty Party's complaint and did not say whether the commission believed illegal acts occurred.

On election day, materials including ballot boxes arrived late in some locations and some people struggled to find their names on voter rolls, witnesses said, but there was so far no evidence that this was linked to illicit activity.

Any irregularities would taint the results of an election expected to mark the first democratic transfer of power in over seven decades in a country haunted by a civil war that ended nearly 15 years ago.

Liberia, Africa's oldest modern republic, was founded by freed US slaves in 1847 but its last democratic power transfer dates back to 1943.

Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, won a surprise victory in 2005 following a post-war transition. She was re-elected in 2011 but is barred from seeking another term.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria