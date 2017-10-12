The Turkish United States' consulate employee arrested last week over alleged links to the network of the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen is to meet with his lawyer on Friday, said Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.

The minister added that the employee had submitted a formal request on Wednesday and the necessary actions were immediately taken. Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag had stated that both the US and the employee were free to submit requests for visitation and legal counsel, yet did not.

Bozdag also said that Turkish and US officials have decided to meet to work on resolving a diplomatic dispute between the two NATO allies and talks between their foreign ministers were constructive, concerning the visa suspension.

His statement was supported by Turkish Foreign Policy Adviser and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Kalin said that Turkey received a request form the US to solve the escalating row between the two countries.

Kalin emphasised that the ongoing visa crisis was not complicated and "could be resolved in one day."

In an interview with Haberturk Bozdag underscored that all testimonies of the Turkish US consulate employee arrested in Turkey, filed by the police and state prosecutor were done so in the presence of the required legal aid.

"His testimony at the criminal peace court was also filed with a lawyer present," said Bozdag expressing that it was impossible to think otherwise.

'Overblown' crisis

On Wednesday, a different Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, Mehmet Simsek, said the crisis between the two countries was "overblown" and will likely be resolved soon.

Speaking at an event in Washington DC, Simsek made remarks aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries.

He said Turkey considered the safety and security of US diplomats and employees in Turkey a "top priority" and described the detention of staff at US missions in Turkey as "routine" investigations.

"We don't want this dispute to last more than a second," Simsek said of the current visa spat at a briefing on US business opportunities in Turkey at the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

He added that Turkey is committed to "safeguarding" US government employees in Turkey.

US ambassador's address