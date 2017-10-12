Turkey criticised Denmark on Wednesday because Copenhagen turned down a request to extradite an alleged collaborator of the nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year’s eve. Denmark has released him without any charges.

The 42-year-old of Uzbek origin, Ibrohimjon Asparov, whom Turkey considers a suspect, allegedly collaborated with Abdulgadir Masharipov, the main suspect of nightclub attack.

“Danish authorities’ decision to reject Turkey’s extradition request and release of the suspect connected to the terror attacks that took place in Istanbul-Ortakoy on January 1, 2017, is a violation of the UN decisions related to countering Daesh, primarily United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2178 (2014),” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Asparov was detained in Denmark's Southeastern Jutland province in July on Turkey's request to detain and extradite him. The request was turned down on Wednesday. Aasparov faces no charges and was released as his investigation is still ongoing, according to Danish police.

The Daesh suspect is accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to Masharipov.